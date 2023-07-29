Muse Remove Song From Setlist To Meet Malaysian Guidelines Following The 1975 Controversy, Matty Healy Responds

Muse cut a song from their set while performing in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia this weekend. Following last weekend’s Good Vibes Festival situation where the 1975’s Matty Healy protested Malaysia’s anti-LGBTQ laws by making out with his bandmate and giving a speech about the country’s politics, resulting in the cancelation of the fest, Muse, who are on their Will Of The People World Tour, cut their song “We Are Fucking Fucked” in compliance with Malaysian guidelines.

Adam Ashraf, a co-founder of the concert promotion company Hello Universe, told Rojak Daily that Muse would edit their set. “They called us shortly after the incident went global. After discussions, they decided to pull one song out of the setlist due to the title of the song. It’s nice to know they’re eager to entertain while also respecting the guidelines,” Ashraf said.

Since the 1975 incident, the band have reportedly been banned from Malaysia, and the next stops on their tour in Indonesia and Taiwan were canceled. Healy does, however, appear to have thoughts about Muse performing in Malaysia. In his recently reactivated @trumanblack Instagram account, Healy shared his first comments since the fest cancelation via his Stories.

The first post has a message from Muse’s album pre-order where it reads “Join the resistance.” Underlining it in red, Healy captioned: “Sick.” Another post is a screenshot of the NME news that Muse had adjusted their setlist. “…Oh,” he wrote. He also posted some memes and text messages about Piers Morgan’s reaction to the controversy.