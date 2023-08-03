Danger Mouse & Jemini Releasing Born Again Album Recorded 20 Years Ago

Back in 2003, studio auteur Danger Mouse and Jemini released their now-famous collaborative LP Ghetto Pop Life, which featured guest appearances from Tha Liks, J-Zone, Prince Po, and the Pharcyde. That album turned 20 just a few days ago. Soon after release, Danger Mouse and Jemini began to write and record a follow-up project, Born Again, but it was indefinitely shelved.

After Ghetto Pop Life, Danger Mouse would go on to record The Grey Album (2004) and produce for Gorillaz, A$AP Rocky, Beck, the Black Keys, Norah Jones, and Parquet Courts (just to name a few). His most recent collaborative album, meanwhile, was 2022’s Cheat Codes with Black Thought. Now, some big news: After nearly two decades, Born Again will officially be released in August. In tandem with the announcement, Danger Mouse and Jemini have shared a lead single: “Brooklyn Basquiat.”

Listen to “Brooklyn Basquiat.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “All I”

02 “Locked Up”

03 “Me”

04 “Knuckle Sandwich II”

05 “Born Again”

06 “Brooklyn Basquiat”

07 “Walk The Walk”

08 “Where You From

09 “Dear Poppa”

10 “World Music”

Born Again will be out 8/25 via Lex Records.