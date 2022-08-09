Danger Mouse & Black Thought – “Strangers” (Feat. A$AP Rocky & Run The Jewels)

New Music August 9, 2022 12:44 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Danger Mouse & Black Thought – “Strangers” (Feat. A$AP Rocky & Run The Jewels)

New Music August 9, 2022 12:44 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

This Friday, Black Thought and Danger Mouse are set to release their collaborative album Cheat Codes. We’ve already heard lead-up tracks “No Gold Teeth,” “Because” featuring Joey Bada$$, Russ, and Dylan Cartlidge, and “Aquamarine” featuring Michael Kiwanuka. Now, Danger Mouse and the Roots MC are sharing one last single before the album’s release. “Strangers” features A$AP Rocky and Run The Jewels, and it goes every bit as hard as you’d expect it to.

Run The Jewels concur with the track’s overall quality: “We were honored to get down with our elite and legendary friends Danger Mouse, Black Thought and A$AP Rocky on this banger,” they said in a statement.

Cheat Codes marks Danger Mouse’s first hip-hop outing since his DANGERDOOM project with the late MF DOOM in the mid-2000s. The last album-length collab he did was with Karen O on 2019’s Lux Prima. As for Black Thought, this follows the Roots rapper’s Streams Of Thought trilogy.

Listen to “Strangers” below.

Cheat Codes is out 8/12 via BMG.

Related

Black Thought Is Finally Getting His Due
Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Roger Waters Tells CNN Why Biden Is A War Criminal, Says Host Needs To Read More

3 days ago 0

Doja Cat Hates Fans Asking If She’s OK For Shaving Her Head And Eyebrows: “I’m Rich, I’m Fine”

3 days ago 0

Frank Ocean Is Selling $25k Cock Rings

3 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar Brings The Arty Rebirth Of The Big Steppers Tour To Brooklyn

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name”

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest