This Friday, Black Thought and Danger Mouse are set to release their collaborative album Cheat Codes. We’ve already heard lead-up tracks “No Gold Teeth,” “Because” featuring Joey Bada$$, Russ, and Dylan Cartlidge, and “Aquamarine” featuring Michael Kiwanuka. Now, Danger Mouse and the Roots MC are sharing one last single before the album’s release. “Strangers” features A$AP Rocky and Run The Jewels, and it goes every bit as hard as you’d expect it to.

Run The Jewels concur with the track’s overall quality: “We were honored to get down with our elite and legendary friends Danger Mouse, Black Thought and A$AP Rocky on this banger,” they said in a statement.

Cheat Codes marks Danger Mouse’s first hip-hop outing since his DANGERDOOM project with the late MF DOOM in the mid-2000s. The last album-length collab he did was with Karen O on 2019’s Lux Prima. As for Black Thought, this follows the Roots rapper’s Streams Of Thought trilogy.

Listen to “Strangers” below.

Cheat Codes is out 8/12 via BMG.