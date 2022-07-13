Next month, Danger Mouse and Black Thought are releasing their long-in-the-works collaborative album Cheat Codes. So far, we’ve heard “Because” (which boasted features from Joey Bada$$, Russ, and Dylan Cartlidge) and “No Gold Teeth” (which landed on our best songs of the week list), and today the pair is back with a new track called “Aquamarine.” It features guest vocals from Michael Kiwanuka. The London singer’s 2016 album Love & Hate and its 2019 follow-up Kiwanuka were co-produced by Danger Mouse.

“For “Aquamarine.” when I heard the music I just had a feeling to sing about standing up for something that’s unique and following that path,” Kiwanuka said. “I don’t know why but that’s what came out. Sometimes when you’re following something that’s unique to you it’s as if ‘enemies are all around’. At times life can feel fragile like ‘everything’s burning down.’ For some reason the chords and music made me feel that way.”

Listen below.

Cheat Codes is out 8/12 via BMG.