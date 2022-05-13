01

By now we’ve all moved on to processing the main course: the thrilling, confounding, complicated, long-awaited Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. But those songs aren’t eligible for this week’s list, and even if they were, I’m not sure any one of them matches the splendor of the appetizer Kendrick Lamar gave us last Sunday night.



“The Heart Part 5” is breathtaking on multiple levels. It will be remembered as a multimedia piece, its video’s deepfaked imagery accentuating the music in profound and thought-provoking ways. But even viewed strictly as a musical work, the song is a remarkable dispatch from one of rap’s all-time greats.



What producer Beach Noise does with Marvin Gaye’s “I Want You” is tense and cinematic, ingredients moving in and out of the frame with surgical precision. Kendrick’s voice darts through them with artful finesse, toggling between flows so smoothly that you might not notice all the technical prowess on display. The lyrics are worthy of the kind of in-depth expository writing that can hardly be crammed into a blurb; he continues to find revealing new angles for exploring grief, guilt, trauma, authenticity, and the cycles of poverty, crime, and imprisonment that plague his community.



On some level I’m punting here with the link to a longer review of a song that leaves me speechless, sometimes because I’m deeply pondering what the man has to say and sometimes because I’m simply reeling. If you aren’t a wreck by the time Kendrick starts rapping from the perspective of a dead Nipsey Hussle, expressing love for his family and empathy for his killer, you ought to figure out which part of your heart has gone missing. —Chris