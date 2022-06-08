Last month, Danger Mouse and Black Thought announced a new album called Cheat Codes. The project was discussed a long time ago, originally under the title Dangerous Thoughts. It seems the long gestation period worked out well, because lead single “No Gold Teeth” was an exciting first glimpse at the album, landing amongst our favorite songs that week.

Today, the duo are back with another one called “Because.” While “No Gold Teeth” was a showcase for Black Thought doing his thing solo, “Because” is one of the tracks on the album featuring some guests, including Joey Bada$$, Russ, and Dylan Cartlidge. “I’ve always been a big fan of Black Thought and Danger Mouse,” Joey Bada$$ said in a statement. “I think Black Thought is one of the greatest rappers ever, so when they asked me to get on this record, it was a no-brainer, plus the record is fire! I still remember the first time I heard ‘You Got Me’ the video was shot on my great-grandmother’s block and I was actually there that day when I was a child. It changed the way I looked at music. I’m very honored to be a part of this track. We’re making history!”

Russ also shared a comment: “Being able to collaborate with one of the greatest lyricists of all time is an honor and to do it in unison with Danger Mouse is something I’m just really proud to be a part of.”

Musically, “Because” is in the same warm, retro lane of “No Gold Teeth,” and on first listen it sounds like another promising preview of Cheat Codes. Check it out below.

Cheat Codes is out 8/12 via BMG.