More than a decade ago, the Deftones leader Chino Moreno started the side project †††, more colloquially known as Crosses, with one of his childhood friends, the former Far guitarist Shaun Lopez. ††† released their debut album Crosses in 2014, and then they went active until the very end of 2021, when they returned with their cover of the Q Lazzarus Silence Of The Lambs jam “Goodbye Horses.” Since then, ††† have released their PERMANENT.RADIENT EP, as well as a version of the George Michael classic “One More Try.” Now, ††† are finally getting ready to unleash their sophomore LP.

This fall, ††† will release their new LP Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete. The album has guest appearances from two artists who Chino Moreno obviously reveres: Robert Smith, of the Cure, and El-P, of Run The Jewels and Company Flow and his own damn self. Today, ††† have shared a cinematic video for their new single “Invisible Hand,” a crunching and semi-industrial electronic rock track. Shaun Lopez co-directed the clip with Lorenzo Carrera.

On the subject of the new LP, Chino Moreno says, “When we started working on Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete., there was so much more light coming in my life, for numerous reasons. There’s a lot more optimism. Even the darker themes are more romanticized and not coming from a place of despair.” Along with the new album, ††† have also announced plans for a few shows this fall — mostly in California, along with one in New York. Below, check out the “Invisible Hand” video, the album’s tracklist, and the dates for those shows.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Pleasure”

02 “Invisible Hand”

03 “Found”

04 “Light As A Feather”

05 “Pulseplagg”

05 “Runner”

06 “Big Youth” (Feat. El-P)

07 “End Youth (Reprise)”

08 “Last Rites”

09 “Ghost Ride”

10 “Grace”

11 “Eraser”

12 “Natural Selection”

13 “Girls Float † Boys Cry” (Feat. Robert Smith)

14 “Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete.”

TOUR DATES:

11/13-14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

11/18 – Huntington Beach, CA @ Darker Waves Festival

11/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

12/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete. is out 10/13 on Warner Records.