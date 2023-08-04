Taylor Swift Previews Reputation (Taylor’s Version) In The Summer I Turned Pretty

Taylor Swift never stops teasing, and her fans never stop speculating. Less than a month past the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), both the Swifties and Taylor herself already have their sights set on her next re-recorded album. Last night Swift brought her Eras Tour to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, kicking off a run of six shows there that will end this lengthy North American leg. (International dates are next, with a few more North American dates coming next year.) Some fans there interpreted moments from the show as Easter eggs for 1989 (Taylor’s Version) — one pointed out that both Haim and Gracie Abrams mentioned the 1989 World Tour during their opening sets, while another claimed that the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) cover briefly flashed on the video screen.

Revisiting that project next would make some kind of sense because Swift revealed her re-recorded version of 1989 hit “Wildest Dreams” way back in 2021. But don’t rule out Reputation as the next LP to get the Taylor’s Version treatment. The latest episode of the Amazon TV series The Summer I Turned Pretty features Swift’s re-recording of “Delicate” during a swimming pool scene. Watch it below.

https://twitter.com/PopBase/status/1687259401416237057