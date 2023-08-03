Taylor Swift Adds 2024 North American Dates To Eras Tour

What, you thought it was over? It’s never over. All summer, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been selling out American stadiums, bringing wild levels of hysteria to the cities that it visits. The Swift show is an extremely hot ticket and an emotional experience, and it’s unquestionably this year’s big blockbuster music event. Starting tonight, Swift will end the Eras Tour’s American run with a sold-out six-night run at SoFi Stadium in LA, and then she’ll take the tour international, with stops in Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. Today, we learn that the Eras Tour will return to North America next year.

On Twitter this morning, Taylor Swift announced an Eras Tour extension that’ll take the show back to North America, starting in October 2024. The show will visit some of the American metropolises that Taylor hasn’t yet hit on this tour: Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis. For those complaining that she hasn’t played any Canadian shows yet — and yes, they’re out there — Swift will also do six nights at Toronto’s Rogers Centre. Gracie Abrams, the singer-songwriter daughter of famous Hollywood guy JJ, will open all the shows. Taylor’s going to have to dig deep to come up with new surprise songs for all those shows. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

10/18-20 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium *

10/25-27 – New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome *

11/01-03 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium *

11/14-16 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre *

11/21/23 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre *

* with Gracie Abrams

https://twitter.com/taylorswift13/status/1687102339931574272

In other Taylor Swift news, CNN reports that she’s given $100,000 bonuses to all the truckers who drove the massive fleet of trucks involved in putting the Eras Tour together, and she reportedly also gave huge bonuses to the musicians, dancers, and behind-the-scenes figures who have been working on the show. Good for her! Maybe some of them can afford Eras Tour tickets now!