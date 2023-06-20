Taylor Swift Announces More “Eras Tour” International Dates

Taylor Swift is still making her way through the United States on her Eras tour. Last weekend, she was in Pittsburgh, this coming weekend she’ll be in Minneapolis, and this leg wraps up in August in Los Angeles. A couple weeks back, she added shows in Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil to the itinerary — those have already gone on sale and sold out. And today, Swift has announced an extended run of international dates that will take her through summer 2024.

In February, she’s doing four shows in Tokyo, two shows in Melbourne, and three in Sydney. In March, she’s doing three shows in Singapore. A European leg kicks off in May, with stops planned for Paris, Stockholm, Lisbon, Madrid, Lyon, the UK, Dublin, Amsterdam, Zürich, Milan, three shows in Germany, Warsaw, Vienna, and it wraps up with (another) two nights at London’s Wembley Stadium.

On-sale information and more details can be found here.

https://twitter.com/taylorswift13/status/1671186653195403268