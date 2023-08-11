Montreal punks NOBRO have been around for a while, and they made a big impression with their spirited 2022 EP Live Your Truth Shred Some Gnar. The band has a new LP in the works, and they’ve just dropped a new single, a monster bad-influence jam called “Let’s Do Drugs.”

“Let’s Do Drugs” is just what it says on the label. The song is a giant, simplistic stomper with a little bit of ’70s glam in its DNA, and it’s all about how NOBRO want to ingest illicit substances with you: “I got some gravel and some Tylenol three! A guy at work said he’d sell me weed! I think I saw sales of whippit whipped cream!” A few times on the song, the members of the band just chant the word “drugs” a bunch of times. It’s fun! Here’s what the band says:

“Let’s Do Drugs” is a dumb rock song about getting older. It’s about wanting to have one more wild night, while having no business doing so and failing miserably. Musically it’s a middle ground between maybe “Fight For Your Right To Party and “Dirty Deeds,” but only the dumbest bits of those songs, but distilled into something even more ridiculous. It’s like shotgunning a beer then immediately puking on yourself.

Check out the “Let’s Do Drugs” video below.