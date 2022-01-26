An album title like Live Your Truth Shred Some Gnar tells you a lot about a band. It suggests loud, catchy, extremely fun rock ‘n’ roll, which is exactly what NOBRO are serving up. The Montreal quartet spent last fall trickling out singles leading up to today’s announcement of their latest EP, which, yes, is called Live Your Truth Shred Some Gnar. Today they’ve shared a third killer track along with details on the album.

Live Your Truth Shred Some Gnar is out a month from now on Dine Alone and Big Scary Monsters. It comprises seven songs including “Better Each Day” and “Julia,” the contagiously rambunctious and howl-along melodious singles they released last year. It also has the newly unveiled “Bye Bye Baby,” a straight-ahead punk rager with yet another immaculate hook. Whoa, NOBRO! These ladies are really onto something.

In a press release, NOBRO guitarist and vocalist Karolane Carbonneau explains:

When I wrote [“Bye Bye Baby”], I was having the worst breakup of my life. Kathryn [McCaughey], the lead singer of our band, said to me, “You should take advantage of your sadness to write a freaking badass song.” I’ve always wanted to sing lead vocals on a song, but I never got the guts to do it. Props to Kathryn for the support and forcing me to do it! And please, do yourself a favour and never let anyone bring you down. Always believe in yourself.

Below, check out “Bye Bye Baby” and the two previously released tracks from the project. And you might as well stick around for 2020’s Sick Hustle EP while you’re at it.

<a href="https://nobro.bandcamp.com/album/sick-hustle">Sick Hustle by NOBRO</a>

TRACKLIST:

1 “Better Each Day”

2 “Julia”

3 “Eat Slay Chardonnay”

4 “Not Myself”

5 “Bye Bye Baby”

6 “Get With U”

7 “Life Is A Voyage”

Live Your Truth Shred Some Gnar is out 2/23 on Dine Alone/Big Scary Monsters. Pre-order it here.