Diplo Is Hosting A Luxury Expedition To Antarctica

Music cruises have been a big deal for years now, but an expedition to Antarctica headlined by Diplo feels like a new frontier in luxury concert vacations. This December, in partnership with the wellness group Secular Sabbath, the notorious DJ-producer will participate in a seven-day, six-night voyage from Chile to Antarctica and back. The Ocean Conservancy and Insider Expeditions are also among the organizations associated with this cruise.

The trip will start in Punta Arenas, Chile on Dec. 13. Participants will be flown to Antarctica the next day, board the World Voyager, and set sail around Antarctica. In between, multiple live performances are promised, as well as “an intimate round table Q&A with Diplo, artists, and industry professionals about the creative process and business of music,” all-night “ambient music sound experiences,” wellness experiences, and a 24/7 open bar. Notably, the only other participating artist who is named on the cruise website is Rhye, who has been entangled in a legal battle involving allegations of grooming and sexual abuse.

Tickets start at $15,999. More information about the cruise can be found here.