Missouri Venue Apologizes For Forcing Ghost Fans To Remove Facepaint

A Missouri venue has issued an apology for forcing Ghost fans to remove their facepaint at a show that took place at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Friday night. “Thanks to everyone who joined us for an amazing Ghost show last night. On behalf of our crew, we’d like to apologize for a miscommunication about removing face paint,” that statement reads. “This was not directed by Ghost. If you experienced issues at last night’s show, please reach out to us so we can improve for future shows.”

Numerous guests were turned away or forced to take off their makeup after the venue issued a standard notice shortly before the show that declared: “Face paint or masks covering the face are NOT allowed while entering the venue or purchasing items at concessions. Any face coverings must be removable upon request.”

“We wish to inform you that we will ALWAYS encourage creative expression, we will NEVER stifle it,” Ghost wrote in an Instagram post.

Ghost are out on tour in support of their latest album Impera.