The 10 Best Ghost Songs

Last month, the Swedish pop-metal outfit Ghost had their first-ever Billboard Hot 100 hit with “Mary On A Cross,” a previously obscure B-side from a 2019 7-inch. As you might have guessed, both TikTok and Stranger Things were involved. Unlike Kate Bush and Metallica, whose respective chart ascents this year were powered by needle drops, Ghost rose on the back of a fan-made clip featuring scenes from the Netflix series. Virality did its thing, and soon “Mary On A Cross” was all over TikTok, soundtracking videos that had nothing to do with either Stranger Things or Ghost. (“Mary On A Cross” isn’t on the list below; it isn’t very good.)

A few days after Ghost landed on the Hot 100, their corpse-painted frontman Papa Emeritus IV (born Tobias Forge) threw out the opening pitch at a White Sox game for some reason. This level of ubiquity wasn’t totally sudden – “Call Me Little Sunshine” had also just become their fifth US Mainstream Rock chart-topper – but for fans of the band’s earliest work, their rise has felt profoundly strange.

Ghost’s emergence at the beginning of the 2010s was fun and mysterious in a way it probably couldn’t have been had the social media landscape been what it is today. Most early fans found their music through the Band Of The Week blog (R.I.P.) run by Fenriz from Darkthrone, an unlikely but revered tastemaker on the Blogspot-era metal internet. Nobody knew who Papa Emeritus was, nor any of the Nameless Ghouls who would eventually join him on guitar, bass, drums, and keys — and, at least at first, nobody seemed to be trying all that hard to figure it out. That sense of mystery carried into the music, which was stridently Satanic in content but infectiously earwormy in sound. We’d all heard paeans to the devil sung in a shrieking howl by his blood-soaked emissaries, but what was the deal with these guys who sounded like they were raised on ABBA? Ghost’s stellar debut album, the cleverly titled Opus Eponymous, was widely likened to Mercyful Fate and Blue Öyster Cult, but it was even more generous with its saccharine hooks than those bands were.

After Opus Eponymous, Ghost quickly went from underground oddity to rising mainstream force. They signed to a major label subsidiary for their sophomore album, Infestissumam, and the once-laconic Forge started doing interviews and stage banter that leaned into his vaudevillian shtick. (There’s now a rich Ghost lore involving the death and subsequent replacement of each of the band’s frontmen, all of which are played by Forge.) Their sound changed, too, into something simultaneously poppier and more theatrical. If the first album sounded a little like Mercyful Fate, Ghost would eventually come to sound more like a Broadway musical loosely based on Mercyful Fate’s career.

Some of the earliest Ghost fans – the ones who found them via Fenriz – have fallen away, only to be replaced by waves and waves of newcomers who have latched onto their bigger-than-life image and unapologetic craving for heavy metal stardom. Full disclosure: I’m one of those early fans, though I have found something to love about almost every album the band has done since Opus. (This list could easily include every song on Opus. It doesn’t quite.) Their work doesn’t always connect with me, but I’m deeply grateful to have them around. They’re a metal band with a ruthless pop sensibility and a twisted take on the genre’s iconography, and the way they force those two things to collide is almost always compelling.