Death Cab dance track? Death Cab dance track.

Death Cab For Cutie have a new surprise single out today, a four-on-the-floor dance-rock exercise called “Arrow In The Wall.” It’s a chilly and ominous song about the impending collapse of our society, and it comes paired with a synth-powered Chvrches remix that radically alters the track, including a shift from minor to major key. The original “Arrow In The Wall” sounds nothing like the Postal Service, but the Chvrches remix gets somewhere near there and makes me believe new Postal Service music could actually be good. (Speaking of which, Death Cab and the Postal Service are launching their Transatlanticism/Give Up anniversary tour in just a few weeks.)

Hear “Arrow In The Wall” and the Chvrches remix below, and revisit our great We’ve Got A File On You with Ben Gibbard while you’re at it.