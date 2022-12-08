Death Cab For Cutie And The Postal Service Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Ben Gibbard is marking two big anniversaries in 2023 as Transatlanticism and Give Up both turn 20 and, hey, guess what … he’s bringing both albums out on the road. Death Cab For Cutie and the Postal Service have just announced that they will embark on a co-headlining tour in the fall of next year. Gibbard, naturally, will be performing both sets, and he’ll be playing those albums live and in full. Pretty neat, huh?

The DCFC / Postal Service tour will kick off in September in Maine, and it’ll include stops at Merriweather Post Pavilion in DC and Madison Square Garden in New York City. The tour will make its way to the West Coast the following month, where Gibbard will play a home turf show in Seattle on Transatlanticism‘s actual anniversary (October 7), before wrapping up at the Hollywood Bowl in LA.

These will be the Postal Service’s first shows in a decade, since they went out on tour in support of Give Up‘s 10th anniversary. The lineup will be Gibbard, Jimmy Taborello, and Jenny Lewis. DCFC’s lineup will be the more recent configuration of Gibbard, Nick Harmer, Dave Depper, Zac Rae, and Jason McGerr.

“I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003,” Gibbard said in a press release. “The Postal Service record came out, Transatlanticism came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I’m totally fine with that. I’ve never had a more creatively inspired year.”

Ticket pre-sales will begin next Wednesday (December 14) at 10AM local time and will continue the following day. General public on-sale takes place on Friday, December 16. More details here. Watch a trailer for the tour and check out all of the dates below.

09/08 Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

09/09 Kingston, RI @ The Ryan Center

09/10 New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

09/12 Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

09/13 Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

09/14 Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

09/17 Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater

09/20 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/21 Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

09/24 Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

09/26 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

09/27 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

10/03 Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

10/04 Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea Ballroom at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

10/07 Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/10 Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley

10/13 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl