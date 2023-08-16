The folky, poppy Philly indie band Another Michael announced two albums last month by sharing really good songs from each one. Today they’re turning their focus on the first of those records, Wishes To Fulfill, which is dropping in September. (The other one, Pick Me Up, Turn Me Upside Down, will follow next year.) The next Wishes To Fulfill single following the phenomenal, Pinegrove-esque “Angel” is “Candle,” an uptempo, synthetic pop-rocker with propulsive momentum and a lite touch. “Feeling bad, why?” Michael Doherty sings. “Going through it.”

Bassist and co-producer Nick Sebastiano offered this statement:

Michael didn’t really know until showing it to and receiving feedback from the band, but he’d made a pretty bouncy pop song here with a breezy chorus. “Feeling bad, why?” All that anxiety and overthinking about all things general, why does it have to take over? It doesn’t have to. It is a retrospective song with simple insight into inner monologue, reflection, and the fine line between regret and acceptance.

Hear “Candle” below.

Wishes To Fulfill is out 9/22 on Run For Cover.