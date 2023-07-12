Another Michael are giving us another two albums. The Philadelphia band, led by Michael Doherty, have announced a pair of LPs coming up: First they’ll drop Wishes To Fulfill, billed as a set of straightforward pop songs, in September. Then, early next year, they’ll release Pick Me Up, Turn Me Upside Down, which is supposedly more experimental. Today they’ve shared one song from each album, and both of them are truly excellent.

“Angel” is the lead single from Wishes To Fulfill. It’s a soft, pretty, midtempo guitar-pop tune in that emo-folk-rock zone inhabited by the likes of Pinegrove and Slaughter Beach, Dog. “What’s gonna keep me going?” Doherty sings at the start. “I’m an angel in the outfield/ No one is hitting it hard enough for me.” By the time the final chorus hits, the sensitivity is off the charts, and so is the wistful potency: “Can’t force it enough/ I’m rollin’ ’round town like a big dog/ But I wanna cry so much/ I’m rollin’ round town like I did so in love.”

“Pick Me Up, Turn Me Upside Down” is a solo piano ballad in a classic mold, with traces of Daniel Johnston and, I dunno, Tobias Jesso? The title refers to both being flipped over by a bully (with hostility) and a dad (with playfulness). It’s gorgeous and tender and well worth your time.

Hear both songs below, where you can also find the Wishes To Fulfill tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Guitars”

02 “Candle”

03 “Angel”

04 “Baseball Player”

05 “Research”

06 “Water Pressure”

07 “Common Ground”

08 “Wishes To Fulfill”

09 “Piano Lessons”

Wishes To Fulfill is out 9/22 on Run For Cover, with Pick Me Up, Turn Me Upside Down to follow next year.