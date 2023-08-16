Last month, the Chicago band Harm’s Way announced a new album, Common Suffering — their first in five years — and shared its lead single “Silent Wolf.” Today, they’re back with a second track from the album, “Devour.”

“‘Devour’ is an expression of self-reflection following the realization that everything that was once there to give has been spent,” the band shared in a statement. “Led down a path of deception and manipulation, one’s sense of self has been lost along the way. ‘Devour’ is the process of waking up to your isolation, with actions and purpose that are somehow no longer your own. It’s a crossroads that can lead you either the rest of the way down, or back to where whatever’s lost may be found again.”

Common Suffering is out 9/29 via Metal Blade.