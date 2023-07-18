Ever since they started putting out music in 2007, Chicago’s Harm’s Way have veered all over the heavy-music map, from their early powerviolence days to their later experiments with industrial. It’s now been five years since the band released Posthuman, their last album. In that time, hulking frontman James Pligge has become a full-on meme, and guitarist Bo Leuders has started co-hosting the extremely fun HardLore podcast. Now, Harm’s Way are coming back.

This fall, Harm’s Way will release the new album Common Suffering. The band recorded it with Turnstile/Title Fight producer Will Yip in his Pennsylvania studio, and King Woman’s Kristina Esfandiari guests on the song “Undertow.” Opening track “Silent Wolf” is a brutal rage-out that shows this band to be, once again, ready for war.

James Pligge says, “‘Silent Wolf’ was birthed out of observing a sense of persistent distrust in governing bodies and systems of power in our current cultural climate. It speaks on the faith, or lack of faith, many have in these systems and an overall feeling of inertia and paranoia with status quo operations, leading many to the question: What is really informing our reality?

Below, check out the “Silent Wolf” video and the Common Suffering tracklist

TRACKLIST:

01 “Silent Wolf”

02 “Denial”

03 “Hollow Cry”

04 “Devour

05 “Undertow”

06 “Heaven’s Call”

07 “Cyanide”

08 “Terrorizer”

09 “Sadist Guilt”

10 “Wanderer”

Common Suffering is out 9/29 on Metal Blade.