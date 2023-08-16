Brendan Murphy, frontman of the huge Ontario metalcore band Counterparts, also leads End, a supergroup that makes even heavier, uglier music. End’s lineup also features current and former members of bands like Shai Hulud and Misery Signals, and they released their nasty-as-fuck full-length debut Splinters From An Ever-Changing Face in 2020. Last year, End teamed up with Cult Leader for a split EP, and now End have announced the impending release of their second full-length.

The forthcoming End album has the charming title The Sin Of Human Frailty. Guitarist Will Putney, also of Fit For An Autopsy and Better Lovers, produced the album, just as he’s produced End’s other records. The LP features guest appearances from Full Of Hell’s Dylan Walker, Pig Destroyer’s JR Hayes, and Heriot’s Debbie Gough. First single “Gaping Wounds Of Earth” is a punishing, disorienting attack that lurches from slow head-bash riffage into full-on grindcore insanity.

In a statement, the members of End say, “‘Gaping Wounds Of Earth’ is a jarring and chaotic exploration into what it feels like to be uncomfortable in your own skin. The spiral of a broken human continues. As in all our work, there is no light at the end of this tunnel.” Below, check out director Eric Richter’s horror-movie video for “Gaping Wounds Of Earth,” as well as the new LP’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “A Predator Yourself”

02 “Gaping Wounds Of Earth”

03 “The Sin Of Human Frailty”

04 “Thaw” (Feat. Debbie Gough)

05 “Embodiment Of Grief”

06 “Twice Devoured Kill” (Feat. JR Hayes)

07 “Worthless Is The Lamb” (Feat. Dylan Walker)

08 “Hollow Urn”

09 “Infest”

10 “Leper”

The Sin Of Human Frailty is out 10/27 on Closed Casket Activities.