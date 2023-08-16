Private Hell – “Tower Of Silence”

New Music August 16, 2023 1:58 PM By Tom Breihan

Private Hell – “Tower Of Silence”

New Music August 16, 2023 1:58 PM By Tom Breihan

About two years ago, a bunch of Richmond musicians, some of whom had been in bands like Ghouli and Fried Egg, got together to form the metal-punk band Private Hell. They released their self-titled demo that October, and I really liked it. Since then, Private Hell have beens playing out and steadily getting better. They’re getting ready to release a new EP, and they’ve just come out with a powerful new single called “Tower Of Silence.”

I saw Private Hell play “Tower Of Silence” live a couple of months ago, and the song immediately jumped out. Private Hell are messing around with the thrashed-out dynamics of ’80s Metallica, and they’re able to pull off big changes and solos without losing their sense of speed. Lyrically, the song is a heavy document of despair, and it’s striking that a song can be that sad and that ferocious at the same time. Listen below.

Private Hell’s Days Of Wrath EP is coming out this fall on Persistent Vision Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Melle Mel Shares Statement On Eminem Drama: “Regrettably, My Response Fell Short In Its Execution”

5 days ago 0

The Killers Apologize For Bringing Russian Fan Onstage In Georgia, Telling Crowd They’re All “Brothers”

2 days ago 0

Noname Responds To Jay Electronica Backlash: “I’m Not Going To Apologize For A Verse I Didn’t Write”

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest