Next month, Irreversible Entanglements — a group comprising poet/vocalist Camae Ayewa (Moor Mother), bassist Luke Stewart, trumpeter Aquiles Navarro, saxophonist Keir Neuringer, and drummer Tcheser Holmes — will release their new album Protect Your Light via Impulse! At the time of announce, the band shared lead single “Free Love,” and today they’ve followed up with “Our Land Back.”

Described as the band’s most socially conscious and political track, “Our Land Back” is, in the group’s words, “an anthem to struggles for self-determination by peoples who have been dispossessed of their land and denied their right to return. It swings for autonomy and solidarity and against forgetting.”

Listen to “Our Land Back” below.

Protect Your Light will be out 9/8 via Impulse!