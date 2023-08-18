Seattle punks Filth Is Eternal announced their new album Find Out this summer with the fast and nasty “Crawl Space.” Today they’ve followed it with another nasty outburst called “Pressure Me.” Over a metallic riff that reminds me of Megadeth’s “Symphony Of Destruction,” Lis Di Angelo gets loud and guttural, delivering lines like “You like to scream/ But you know not what it means” with the throat-shredding fire of someone who definitely knows what it means to scream. Fuck around and watch director Marcy Stone-Francois’ video for the track below.

Find Out is coming 9/29 via MNRK Heavy.