Holiday Drops Mac DeMarco Capsule Featuring “Government Of Alberta” Bomber And Distressed Jeans

Holiday, a Los Angeles-based streetwear label that has previously collaborated with BROCKHAMPTON, has released a Mac DeMarco clothing capsule. On Instagram, creator Nick Holiday shared photos of the capsule (which launched August 18); it comprises T-shirts, hoodies, a Five Easy Hot Dogs camo hat, a “Government Of Alberta” bomber jacket, and even a pair of distressed jeans. In fact, one of the DeMarco T-shirts pays tribute to his signature red Vans, a pair of which he auctioned for charity in 2015.

“i’ve been such a big fan of mac and the band for the longest time, im super happy to be able to work together with people i’ve admired and been inspired by,” Holiday wrote. “super super happy. kinda surreal i’m in saint louis right now right down the street from where i use to listen to him daily (still do listen to him daily) younger me would be so confused and happy. very very thankful. ok love you all ! enjoy !”