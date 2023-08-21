Last month, Lost Girls — the collaboration between Jenny Hval and Håvard Volden — released a new single, “Ruins,” their first material since their 2020 debut Menneskekollektivet. Today, they’re announcing a new album called Selvutsletter, which in the band’s words is translated to: “self-effacer: Someone who tries to erase themselves. Someone who is cleaning out themselves. Performing exorcism. Or perhaps just getting older, less interested in their own present self.”

They’re also sharing lead single “With The Other Hand,” which they said was inspired by Leonard Cohen and started with some chords written by Volden that were then tinkered with by Hval. “The result was a structure of verse and chorus, a pop song whispering about someone’s mysterious journey through a street, a building, and a stage,” they said. “The chorus goes like this: ‘With the other hand I open rooms / With the first one I write,’ describing two parts of something – a creative process, or two parts of the unconscious. Or perhaps the two hands describe Lost Girls themselves. One opens rooms, the other writes.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Timed Intervals”

02 “With The Other Hand”

03 “Ruins”

04 “Re-entering The City”

05 “World On Fire”

06 “Jeg Slutter Meg Selv”

07 “June 1996”

08 “Sea White”

TOUR DATES:

09/26 Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust

11/05 Paris, FR @ Petit Bain *

11/07 London, UK @ Corsica Studios

11/11 Berlin, DE @ Silent Green

Selvutsletter is out 10/20 via Smalltown Supersound.