Two years ago, the challenging Norwegian artist Jenny Hval got together with multi-instrumentalist Håvard Volden to form a new duo called Lost Girls, and they released their debut album Menneskekollektivet. Since then, Hval has released her solo album Classic Objects and the one-off single “Buffy,” and now she and Volden are getting ready to head out on a short run of shows. They’ve also just dropped a new song called “Ruins.”

“Ruins” builds on the precedent of Menneskekollektivet. It’s got Jenny Hval singing over a lush, percussive track from Håvard Volden, and it nods toward post-punk and art-rock without ever locking into any specific style. Here’s how Hval describes the song:

Håvard sent me this long, wonderful and kaleidoscopic bass line on top of a drum machine track that I had no clue what to do with — it felt too difficult to try to learn or tame it. I started improvising with it and moving parts around a bit, and the song began to feel like getting lost in a city at night, or a cemetery, walking around in circles, perhaps running, perhaps hiding. After improvising for a bit, I realized that I was singing about this kind of pattern of movement, but as a band practice in the ’90s, back when I first started playing with other people. If “Ruins” is “about” anything, it’s about a practice of discovery, being young and lost and feeling as if you are close to something ancient and magical.

Below, listen to “Ruins” and check out Lost Girls’ upcoming dates.

<a href="https://lostgirls1000.bandcamp.com/track/ruins-2">Ruins by Lost Girls</a>

TOUR DATES:

9/26 – New York, NY @ National Sawdust

11/05 – Paris, France @ Petit Bain *

11/07 – London, UK @ Corsica Studios

11/11 – Berlin, Germany @ Silent Green

* with Decisive Pink

“Ruins” is out now on Smalltown Supersound.