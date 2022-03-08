Album Of The Week: Jenny Hval Classic Objects

It seems like each new Jenny Hval album is billed as “the poppiest Jenny Hval album yet.” That was certainly the case with 2019’s The Practice Of Love — which, thanks to bangers like “Ashes To Ashes” and all manner of lush and silvery synths, elicited some comparisons to dance music. Yet again, that’s the narrative with Classic Objects, Hval’s latest album and debut on 4AD. As ever, the story is more complicated than that.

Across her career, Hval has manipulated pop forms and mainstream ideas. That continues on Classic Objects, an album that is, yes, one her most accessible — perhaps even more accessible than The Practice Of Love. But that doesn’t mean Classic Objects is straightforward in execution nor theme, and it doesn’t mean that the album isn’t still capable of confounding your expectations. From The Practice Of Love, perhaps we could’ve imagined Hval’s journey continuing into even more direct and infectious directions. Instead, Classic Objects could almost come across as lounge-y, new age-y warmth filtered through Hval’s idiosyncratic eye, a series of gorgeous melodies buoyed by mellow keys and a surprising amount of bongos.

A more organic and human sound makes sense given Classic Objects’ genesis. Like many artists, Hval found herself in an odd place during lockdown, forced to stay at home and with her life as a performer indefinitely on hold. This led her to thinking about how it was “just me,” but then poking at the idea of what just Jenny Hval really meant. “This made me want to write simple stories,” Hval explained at the time of the album’s announcement. She looked back on moments in her life when she had otherwise been stripped of an artistic identity, of “value,” and wrote direct recollections — but, from there, memories and personal experiences mutated, melded with other imagery, became strange. “After all, a song isn’t just words, it has a melody, and the reason we have melodies is to step into the dark and jump off cliffs,” she said.

You can almost hear this process directly paralleled in the songs themselves. Aside from the brief and dreamlike “Freedom,” every song on the album comes into being right in front of you. Beginning quiet and watery, drifting in, before new elements enter — jumpy guitar and organ on “Year Of Love,” tumbling percussion groovy on “American Coffee” and then elemental on “Year Of Sky,” celestial synths and crashing cymbals on “Jupiter.” As the songs’ narratives complicate and twist, the structures build up and up, sometimes reaching something explosive and otherworldly before collapsing again, sputtering out, slowly drifting out on the same currents that carried them in.

One of the specific ways in which Classic Objects was touted as “Jenny Hval’s version of a pop album” was the idea that the songs adhere to a traditional verse/chorus structure more than ever before. And that is sort of true. But because of how these songs emerge more than start, it’s almost like you’re hearing Hval work her away around those structures, letting them bleed out or arranging them in peculiar ways — like she is considering the idea of writing a pop song before she shows you the pop song she wrote. So often, she is sing-speaking in the beginning, letting the story crystallize for a few minutes before suddenly bursting into completely entrancing choruses. In several instances, these payoffs are huge: the straight-up beautiful chorus of “Jupiter,” the celestial melody in “Cemetery Of Splendour” punctured by a spoken lineage of discarded items (detritus like cigarette butts and candy wrappers), the final refrain of closing track “The Revolution Will Not Be Owned.”