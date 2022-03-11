Widowspeak’s new album The Jacket is out now. It arrives less than two years after their excellent 2020 release Plum and continues to explore many of the same musical and philosophical themes, pairing meditations about work, identity, and fulfillment with dreamy, folk-tinged indie rock. The more I listen to The Jacket, the more I’m reminded of what an unsung treasure Widowspeak have become over the course of a decade-plus.

To commemorate the new album’s release, I interviewed core band members Molly Hamilton and Robert Earl Thomas on our weekly live podcast Callin Me Maybe. Among many other things, we discussed the conceptual narrative that was originally driving the album (it involved a chain stitcher who goes from making elaborate costumes for bands to joining one and hitting the road), the preponderance of sick guitar parts on these new songs, the choice to endure as a band in a changing music industry, why The Jacket feels like a return to Widowspeak’s early days, the recent sale of Bandcamp to Epic Games, and much more. You can listen to our full conversation here, and you really should because it was a great chat.

The Band Is Called Widowspeak, a mini-documentary about Widowspeak and The Jacket, is also out now. Below, you can watch the short film and stream the new album in full.

<a href="https://widowspeak.bandcamp.com/album/the-jacket">The Jacket by WIDOWSPEAK</a>

TOUR DATES:

04/07 – New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right

04/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

04/09 – Washington, DC @ Jammin’ Java

04/10 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

04/13 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore *

04/14 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues *

04/15 – Athens, GA @ Hendershots

04/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *

04/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *

04/19 – New Orleans, LA @ d.b.a

04/20 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

04/21 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

04/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

04/23 – Ft Worth, TX @ Tulips

04/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ InsideOut

04/26 – Tucson, AZ @ Groundworks

04/27 – Palm Springs, CA @ Alibi

04/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

04/29 – Santa Ana, CA @ La Santa

04/30 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

05/02 – Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room

05/03 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium at The Catalyst

05/04 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

05/06 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

05/07 – Seattle, WA @ Belltown Bloom Festival

05/08 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

05/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Hangar House

05/10 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

05/12 – Des Monies, IA @ xBk

05/14 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

05/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

* w/ Clairo

The Jacket is out now on Captured Tracks.