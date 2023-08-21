Al Green has released a cover of Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day.” “I loved Lou’s original ‘Perfect Day,'” Green said in a statement. “The song immediately puts you in a good mood. We wanted to preserve that spirit, while adding our own sauce and style.”

Green recorded last year with producers Matthew Johnson and Bruce Watson at Sam Phillips Recording in Memphis, and he recruited some members of the Hi Rhythm Section house band that he worked with in the ’70s to play it with him in the studio.

It’s the soul singer’s first single in five years — his previously single was also a cover, that one being Freddy Fender’s “Before The Next Teardrop Falls.”

Listen below.