Britney Spears Broadway Musical Closing After Three Months

The Britney Spears-themed pop Broadway musical Once Upon A One More Time, which features some of Spears’ biggest hits, will close on September 3. According to the New York Times, the musical did not find an audience and was a “costly misfire.” Featuring songs such as “Baby One More Time,” “Toxic,” and “Circus,” Once Upon A One More Time was initially described as a “feminist fairy tale” in which Grimm’s storybook heroines (Snow White, Cinderella) stumble across Betty Friedan’s The Feminine Mystique in their book club. Which… OK.

“We could not be prouder of this beautifully joyous and exhilarating show — which is not only a love letter to Britney’s iconic artistry and singular effervescence, but also a brilliant display of the boundless talent of our cast and creative team,” the musical’s producers, James L. Nederlander and Hunter Arnold, said in a joint statement. “We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to this dream team of collaborators, performers, designers, staff, crew, and investors who continue to share our passion and joy for this project. As plans take shape for the show’s future life around the globe, we’re excited to share more news soon!”

The musical opened on June 22 to mixed reviews. The show also said it was “fully authorized and licensed post-conservatorship by Britney Spears,” though the singer never attended a public performance. She did wish the cast and crew well on Instagram in June, writing, “I’ve seen the show and it is so funny, smart and brilliant !!!” So there’s that at least.