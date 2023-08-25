Pile – “Scaling Walls”
Back in February, Pile released their All Fiction LP. Now, the band are prepping to head out on a North American tour, which kicks off in September and wraps up in late October. Ahead of the tour, Pile have shared a new single and video called “Scaling Walls.”
Here’s what guitarist/vocalist Rick Maguire had to say about Pile’s latest: “It was a satisfying song to work on because the subject matter revolves around trying to separate what’s worthy of my energy and what’s essentially spinning my wheels, and while I had labored over the parts for a while on my own, once I brought it to the band it became pretty apparent how it was supposed to go. So for a thing that’s trying to explore the topic of uncertainty and overthinking, it was nice for it to come together quickly and with confidence.”
Listen to “Scaling Walls” below.
TOUR DATES:
09/07 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom w/ Speedy Ortiz & Washer
09/08 – Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery #
09/09 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground #
09/10 – Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar #
09/12 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern #
09/13 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
09/14 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village w/ Being Dead, Options, & Yours, Mookie
09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village $
09/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club $
09/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club $
09/19 – Missoula, MT @ The Show Room @ The ZACC w/ Panther Car
09/21 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern ^
09/22 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ^
09/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord ^
09/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s ^
09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^
10/01 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar ^
10/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge ^
10/06 – Denton, TX @ Andy’s Bar %
10/07 – Austin, TX @ Parish w/ Porcelain %
10/09 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall %
10/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa w/ KC Wren *
10/12 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *
10/13 – Atlanta, GA @ 529 *
10/14 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle w/ MJ Lenderman *
10/15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Milestone *
10/16 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall ~
10/17 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat w/ Spring Silver ~
10/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s ~
10/21 – New York, NY @ Racket w/ Spring Silver
10/23 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair w/ Haasan Barcaly
# w/ Life In Vacuum
$ w/ Moontype
^ w/ Cable Ties
% w/ Stuck
* w/ Prewn
~ w/ Cor de Lux
“Scaling Walls” is out now via Exploding In Sound Records.