Next week, Pile will release a new album, All Fiction. They’ve shared a few singles from the album so far: “Loops,” “Poisons,” and “Nude With A Suitcase.” Now, Pile are back with one more track, “Lowered Rainbow,” which comes with a video directed by Nespy5euro.

“Musically, this one took a bunch of different shapes before it landed the way it did on the record,” Pile’s Rick Maguire explains. “The structure of the song didn’t really change much from when it was written so most of the alterations made were textural, and we pushed it further than a lot of other songs we have. Lyrically, it’s about cults, conspiracy theories, and the trend toward increasingly imaginative beliefs about reality.”

Listen to and watch “Lowered Rainbow” below.

TOUR DATES:

02/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

02/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

03/01 – Ridgewood, NY @ TV Eye

03/02 – Ridgewood, NY @ TV Eye

03/03 – Somerville, MA @ Arts at the Armory

03/08 – Lille, FR @ La Bulle Café

03/10 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic

03/12 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

03/13 – Madrid, ES @ Moby Dick

03/14 – Lisbon, PT @ ZDB

03/15 – Porto, PT @ Maus Hábitos

03/16 – San Sebastian, ES @ Dabadaba

03/19 – Bologna, IT @ Freakout club

03/20 – Milan, IT @ Circolo Arci Bellezza

03/21 – Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

03/22 – Bochum, DE @ Die Trompete

03/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Doka

03/24 – Antwerpen, BE @ Trix

03/26 – Malmö, SE @ Plan B

03/27 – Berlin, DE @ Badehaus

03/29 – Groningen, NL @ Vera

03/31 – London, UK @ 9294

04/01 – Birmingham, UK @ Castle and Falcon

04/02 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

04/03 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

04/04 – Manchester, UK @ Soupkitchen

04/05 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange

04/06 – Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

09/08 – Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery

09/10 – Rochester, NY @ Big Jar

09/12 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

09/13 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

09/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

09/19 – Missoula, MT @ Zoo Town Arts

09/21 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

09/22 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

09/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

10/01 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

10/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

10/06 – Denton, TX @ Andy’s Bar

10/09 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

10/16 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

All Fiction is out 2/17 via Exploding In Sound.