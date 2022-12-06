Pile – “Poisons”

Pile – “Poisons”

Adam Parshall

New Music December 6, 2022 10:58 AM By James Rettig
0

Last month, Pile announced a new album, All Fiction, with lead single “Loops,” which landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, the band is back with their second offering from the LP, “Poisons,” a heavy, lurching track that bandleader Rick Maguire said is “about trying to abstain from participating in things that aren’t really good for anybody but also feeling very unaware in general, and the frustration of trying to hold both of those sentiments.” Listen below.

All Fiction is out 2/17 via Exploding In Sound.

