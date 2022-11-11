The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Fever Ray - "Carbon Dioxide"

“What They Call Us” served as the haunting, beguiling introduction to this new era of Fever Ray, but “Carbon Dioxide” really kicks things into high gear. It’s dizzying and forceful, constructed around a propulsive mangled beat that sounds like it’s darting off in a million different directions while still giving Karin Dreijer space to add in those maniacal little touches that only they can come up with. My favorite is the demonic chirrup that happens in between each of these lines: “Will you meet me/ Hocus pocus/ On the other side/ Of hyper focus.” But for all the delightful oddities contained within “Carbon Dioxide,” it swings back around to a twisted but sentimental-sounding chorus, one that feels full of fire, yearning, and desire: “Holding my heart while falling,” a sensation I’d imagine feels much like a Fever Ray song. —James