Pile are a month out from releasing a new album, All Fiction. They’ve shared two singles, “Loops” and “Poisons,” from it so far — the former made our best songs of the week list — and today they’re back with another one, “Nude With A Suitcase.”

“This might be my favorite song that I’ve written,” Rick Maguire said in a statement. “Some songs feel maddeningly laborious to write, but this one was a pretty good time. I still pored over it and it took a while but I enjoyed the process. It started as an idea on an acoustic guitar and I ended up using a sample of my voice on a synthesizer for most of the song. The lyrics are kinda loose and abstract and while they mean something to me I don’t know if I could plainly or coherently articulate what it is.”

Listen below.

All Fiction is out 2/17 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.