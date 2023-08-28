Dying Wish’s Emma Boster Needed Surgery Because Her Hotel’s Glass Shower Door Exploded

Portland metalcore monsters Dying Wish have a lot of good things ahead of them. Last month, the band played a reportedly-triumphant set at LA’s Sound & Fury fest. This fall, they’ll release their new album Symptoms Of Survival. Phoebe Bridgers is apparently a fan. But successful bands still have to deal with random-ass unforeseen problems. In the case of Dying Wish, one of those problems is the exploding hotel shower door that landed singer Emma Boster in the hospital.

As Brooklyn Vegan reports, Emma Boster is currently laid up and recovering from surgery. On Twitter, she writes, “It’s been a scary and painful week but I am OK! Underwent surgery yesterday to repair severed tendons in my right hand. The hard part is over and now I’m committed to a long recovery. So thankful for my partner, friends and family.” She’s also posted some photos of herself in the hospital and of the gigantic mass of bloody shattered glass on the shower floor. Behold the grizzly evidence for yourself below.

It’s been a scary and painful week but I am OK! Underwent surgery yesterday to repair severed tendons in my right hand. The hard part is over and now I’m committed to a long recovery. So thankful for my partner, friends and family. Look how cooked I was post op lol pic.twitter.com/bfVGbkFwah — free palestine (@veganeggma) August 26, 2023

Shower glass door exploded in the hotel we stayed at — free palestine (@veganeggma) August 27, 2023

So: What the fuck? How? Is just just a thing that happens? You’re in the shower, and the door just blows to pieces like it stepped on a landmine? Is this a new thing that we all have to worry about now? Fuck. Jesus. Anyway. Symptoms Of Survival is out 11/3 on SharpTone. In October, Dying Wish are heading out on a big tour with Omerta, Foreign Hands, Gates To Hell, Roman Candle, and Excide. Hopefully, they don’t get hit with any more shrapnel between now and then.