There’s a world of difference between metalcore and hardcore, even when you’re talking about the heaviest varieties of hardcore. The term “metalcore” carries images of dyed-red goatees and Monster Energy Drink logos, and that can be enough to put a lot of people off. But some bands are big enough to bridge that divide, and one of those bands is Portland’s Dying Wish. This weekend, Dying Wish will play Sound And Fury, the biggest fest in all of hardcore. Sound And Fury just unveiled the weekend’s set times, and Dying Wish are playing in the middle of the afternoon despite being one of the most popular acts on the bill. But still, they’re there. And today, Dying Wish have announced their next album.

This fall, Dying Wish will follow their 2021 full-length debut Fragments Of A Bitter Memory with a new LP called Symptoms Of Survival. The new single “Watch My Promise Die” is a massive slab of heaviness that starts out fast and mean before building to a huge, sweeping bridge that reminds me of melodic Swedish death metal. If you’re into past Dying Wish collaborators Knocked Loose, there’s a whole lot to like here. In the video, singer Boster roars demonically while wearing a frilly red dress, which is not something that you see every day.

Here’s what Boster has to say about the new song and the upcoming album:

“Watch My Promise Die” is written about the overwhelming anxiety of pre-destined failure. When you commit everything you have to one area of your life, the idea of it falling apart looms with such heavy importance. The song is written from the perspective of toying with that fear, allowing your weakness to overcome before you lose everything in a means outside of your control. Symptoms of Survival is an eleven-part piece covering the complexity of human suffering in all forms. From the honest and personal perspective of heartbreak, painful trauma, loss, rage, and regret — to the more objective perspective of war, greed, and ultimate survival.

Below, check out the videos for “Watch My Promise Die” and previously-released single “Torn From Your Silhouette,” as well as the Symptoms Of Survival tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Symptoms Of Survival”

02 “Watch My Promise Die”

03 “Starved”

04 “Prey For Me”

05 “Path To Your Grave”

06 “Paved In Sorrow”

07 “Tongues Of Lead”

08 “Kiss of Judas”

09 “Hell’s Final Blessing”

10 “Torn From Your Silhouette”

11 “Lost In The Fall”

Symptoms Of Survival is out 11/3 on SharpTone.