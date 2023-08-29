Tirzah Announces New Album Out Next Week

News August 29, 2023 12:13 PM By Chris DeVille

A new Tirzah album is coming! Soon! Next week the elliptical English pop experimentalist will release her first new LP since 2021’s unsettlingly intimate Colourgrade. Tirzah announced the project in a social media post today alongside a batch of North American tour dates for October. On Instagram, she wrote, “booked a couple of nights in different spaces for those of you who can make it + sharing the record next week.” Check out her tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:
10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
10/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Cobalt
10/16 – Seattle, WA @ Substation
10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
10/20 – Miami, FL @ iii Points
10/22 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Centre

