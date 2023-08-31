Earlier this month I was deeply impressed by “ghosts,” a stunning single from the hyperpop-shoegaze act yeule. Today they’re back with another preview of next month’s album softscars. This latest track, “inferno,” blooms from an orchestral introduction into a steadily thumping low-key beat, with yeule’s voice slicing and dicing amidst a varied downpour of keyboard sounds. When the bass drops, it really drops. “The song is a gash, scar no.9,” they write. “In this scar I ask the blue flame in my heart, will you ever fade? When you are engulfed and eaten in blue, what was left of me were parts of you.” Listen below.

softscars is out 9/22 on Ninja Tune.