The shoegazy electronic pop artist yeule is ramping up to the release of their album Softscars next month. They’ve been releasing singles off the tracklist for a while now, and the latest maintains the standard of greatness established across those tracks. It’s called “ghosts,” and the title is to be taken somewhat literally; according to a press release, it’s written from the perspective of “someone who is untethered to the physical realm.” They elaborate, “Love without obsession and an undying innocence, like shattered memories and floating so empty, finally, I am enfleshed after being so hollow…”

Whereas “dazies” centered on rock guitar and “fish in the pool” was sort of an ambient piano piece, “ghosts” leans into the hyperpop side of yeule’s sound. It’s like if “Anthems For A Seventeen Year Old Girl” was a Soccer Mommy song and Soccer Mommy was a very sad computer. I love it, and you can hear it below along with other recent yeule tracks.

Softscars is out 9/22 on Ninja Tune.

