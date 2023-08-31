Diddy is ramping up to the release of the R&B-themed The Love Album: Off The Grid, his first proper solo album since 2006’s Press Play (though there was also the acclaimed group effort Last Train To Paris with Diddy – Dirty Money in 2010 and the, uh, less acclaimed 11 11 with dance producer Guy Gerber in 2014). It’s never really a solo album with Sean Combs, though. He was always sort of a proto-DJ Khaled, and this new record has a Khaled-sized guest list.

The Weeknd, of course, will be making what’s billed as his final guest appearance on the single “Another One Of Me.” The list also includes Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, H.E.R., Summer Walker, Babyface, John Legend, Teyana Taylor, French Montana, Coco Jones, Fabolous, The-Dream, Busta Rhymes, Dawn Richard, Kalenna, Ty Dolla $ign, Jacquees, Kehlani, 21 Savage, Swae Lee, Jeremih, Jozzy, Nova Way, Kalan.FrFr, Nija, and Dirty Money (which includes the previously mentioned Dawn Richard, but is credited separately from her on the same song). The tracklist also credits Herb Alpert and K-Ci, who aren’t on the features list and therefore are presumably present in sampled form.

In a press release, Diddy says:

Music is my first love and music has given me a second chance at life, so stepping back into the studio to make this album has been a soulful experience that brought me closer to myself and my purpose. This album wasn’t created to feed an algorithm or be relevant with the trends of the times, it was created to touch souls and freely express my story with the best artists, writers and producers shaping the future of R&B.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Brought My Love” (Feat. The-Dream & Herb Alpert)

02 “What’s Love” (Feat. Nova Wav)

03 “Deliver Me” (Feat. Dirty Money, Busta Rhymes, Dawn Richard, & Kalenna)

04 “Stay A While” (Feat. Nija)

05 “Homecoming” (Feat. Jozzy)

06 “Pick Up” (Feat. Jacquees & Fabolous)

07 “Tough Love” (Feat. Swae Lee)

08 “Stay Long” (Feat. Summer Walker)

09 “Belongs To You” (Feat. Jozzy)

10 “Another One Of Me” (Feat. The Weeknd, French Montana, & 21 Savage)

11 “INTERMISSION”

12 “Moments” (Feat. Justin Bieber)

13 “Need Somebody” (Feat. Jazmine Sullivan)

14 “Mind Ya Business (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Kehlani)

15 “Nasty interlude” (Feat. Jozzy)

16 “Reachin” (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Coco Jones)

17 “Stay part 1” (Feat. Kalan FrFr & K-Ci)

18 “I Like” (Feat. Mary J Blige)

19 “Closer To God” (Feat. Teyana Taylor

20 “BooHoo” (Feat. Jeremih)

21 “Interlude” (Feat. Burna Boy)

22 “Kim Porter” (Feat. Babyface & John Legend)

23 “Space” (Feat. H.E.R.)

The Love Album: Off The Grid is out 9/15 on Love Records/Motown.