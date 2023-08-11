The Weeknd Says He’s Not Doing Any More Features (Unless Daft Punk Reunite)

The Weeknd has guested on a lot of songs. Those seeking a hit tend to increase their chances by getting Abel Tesfaye to sing on their tracks, and many who don’t seem to care about hits have deployed that voice to convey pop prestige, like some kind of secret sauce. But if Tesfaye is to be believed, that phase of his career is about to come to an end.

On tour in Europe, the Weeknd has been performing a new song called “Another One Of Me.” Wednesday night at Warsaw’s PGE Narodowy, he said it’s a new collaboration coming out soon: “This is going to be the last feature I ever do, ever, in my career.” On his socials, he clarifies that he’d be willing to make an exception if Daft Punk get together.

Tesfaye hasn’t revealed who the lead artist on “Another One Of Me” is, but those updating setlist.fm believe it’s Diddy. Below, watch Tesfaye make the announcement, and check out his performance of the new song from Prague earlier in the week.