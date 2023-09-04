Watch Foo Fighters & Billy Idol Cover The Sex Pistols At Aspen Jazz Fest

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Harley-Davidson

News September 4, 2023 5:41 PM By Chris DeVille

An event called Jazz Aspen Snowmass is not the first place you expect to hear a Sex Pistols cover, but that roguish Dave Grohl is always upending expectations. Foo Fighters headlined the Labor Day weekend event Sunday night. During their set, they welcomed fellow JAS performer Billy Idol to the stage for a run through the Pistols’ “Pretty Vacant.” It wasn’t the first Foo/Idol collab: Back in 2018, they joined forces to cover John Lennon’s “Gimme Some Truth.” Check out their Sex Pistols cover below.

