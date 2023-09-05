Kid Cudi Says INSANO Now Coming 2024, Playboi Carti Collab Coming Never

For the past year, Kid Cudi has been talking up a new album called INSANO — his follow-up to 2022’s Entergalactic — and a couple weeks ago he revealed its artwork and launched a pre-order , implying that it would be arriving soon. But last night, Cudi took to social media to announce that INSANO will not be coming out until January.

“I want to make sure that everything lines up and I give y’all the best version of myself,” Cudi wrote. “This album is amazing and I want to make sure I present it in the best way for y’all.” He did, however, release two songs from the album on SoundCloud: “MOST AIN’T DENNIS” and “ILL WHAT I BLEED.”

“These songs are some of my favorites on the album and I really think you’ll dig em,” he wrote. “Im sorry for the delay everybody but im a perfectionist. And things gotta be right.”

Cudi also addressed the status of “Solo Dolo Pt 4,” a song featuring Playboi Carti that he’s recently performed live, saying that it won’t be on INSANO: “He wont clear it which is very weak. So yea it wont be on there,” Cudi wrote a few months ago. He reiterated that last night, telling fans to stop asking about it: “forget it exists in ur minds.”

He wont clear it which is very weak. So yea it wont be on there. Which is ok becuz the shit I have on this album fuckin smacks and ur faces will melt https://t.co/QktXpk2RaE — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) May 15, 2023