Anti-Flag’s Justin Sane Accused Of Sexual Assault By More Women

In July, the long-running political punk band Anti-Flag suddenly broke up in the wake of accusations against frontman Justin Sane. The day before they announced their breakup, a woman went on a podcast to tell the story of being raped by the singer of an unnamed political punk band. Shortly after the band’s breakup, Justin Sane, whose real name is Justin Geever, issued a statement denying those allegations: “I have never engaged in a sexual relationship that was not consensual, nor have I ever been approached by a woman after a sexual encounter and been told I had in any way acted without her consent or violated her in any way.” Now, more women have stepped forward to accuse Justin Sane of assault.

In a new Rolling Stone report, the woman who was on that podcast confirms that she was, in fact, talking about Justin Sane. Twelve other women have also accused Sane of assault, in a string of incidents that goes back as far as the ’90s and stretches all the way to 2020. These women describe a pattern: Sane would allegedly make eye contact with them while performing and then approach them after the show. These women were much younger than Sane, and there are stories in the Rolling Stone piece about Sane having sex with teenagers, as well as one one who was 12 years old. (In that alleged case, Sane was a teenager at the time. He’s 50 now.)

Some of Sane’s sexual acts were allegedly violent and nonconsensual. In most of the cases, the women felt manipulated, partly by Sane’s stated left-wing beliefs and allyship. One woman filed a sexual assault complaint against Sane in the UK in 2020, claiming that Sane handcuffed and assaulted her. The alleged victim says that police decided not to prosecute.

Some of the women in the article also accuse Justin Sane’s Anti-Flag bandmates of complacency. One says, “They knew how young everybody was. There was a clear boundary that he kept crossing over and over that should have raised flags for everybody.” In a statement to Rolling Stone, the other Anti-Flag members say, “We trusted everyone associated with the band to maintain a safe and respectful environment. The understanding that abusers can be anywhere further reinforces the importance of survivors speaking out and sharing their stories.… Further, we feel strongly that all predators must atone for their inappropriate actions and be held accountable.” Justin Sane himself did not respond to inquries.

The full Rolling Stone report is truly disturbing, and you can read it here.

If you or someone you know is undergoing sexual abuse, please visit rainn.org or contact the National Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-656-4673.