Faith Healer – “The Game”

New Music September 5, 2023 11:49 AM By James Rettig

Faith Healer – “The Game”

New Music September 5, 2023 11:49 AM By James Rettig

In October, the Canadian duo Faith Healer are releasing a new album, The Hand That Fits The Glove, their first since 2017. We’ve heard “I’m A Dog” and “Another Fool” from it so far, and today they’re sharing the album’s opening track, “The Game.”

“This song is a meditation on the necessity and trials of interacting with other people in life,” Jessica Jalbert shared. “It’s about trudging along, untangling some knots and tying others but ultimately always being bound to something.”

Listen below.

The Hand That Fits The Glove is out 10/13 via Mint Records.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Dave Matthews Band Cover Jimmy Buffett, The Band, & Pearl Jam At The Gorge

3 days ago 0

Smash Mouth’s Steve Harwell Dead At 56

2 days ago 0

Dog Sneaks Into Local Metallica Show

5 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest