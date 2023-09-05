In October, the Canadian duo Faith Healer are releasing a new album, The Hand That Fits The Glove, their first since 2017. We’ve heard “I’m A Dog” and “Another Fool” from it so far, and today they’re sharing the album’s opening track, “The Game.”

“This song is a meditation on the necessity and trials of interacting with other people in life,” Jessica Jalbert shared. “It’s about trudging along, untangling some knots and tying others but ultimately always being bound to something.”

Listen below.

The Hand That Fits The Glove is out 10/13 via Mint Records.