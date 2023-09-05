Zach Bryan Returns To Ticketmaster: “One Guy Can’t Change The Whole System”

Zach Bryan, who currently has the #1 song and album on Billboard this week, will involve Ticketmaster in sales of his upcoming Quittin’ Time Tour. This comes after Bryan intentionally cut out Ticketmaster for his recently completed Burn, Burn Burn tour. “Everyone complained about AXS last year. Using all ticketing sites this year,” Bryan wrote on Twitter. “All my homies still do hate Ticketmaster but hard to realize one guy can’t change the whole system. It is intentionally broken and I’ll continue to feel absolutely horrible about the cost of tickets in an unfair market.”

Soon after the Ticketmaster debacle that went down over Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, Bryan announced last year that he would avoid working with the company. Instead, he sold concert tickets on Live Nation competitor AXS’s site and titled his live album All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster.

Back in the ’90s, Pearl Jam also learned that one band can’t change the whole system. But with fans complaining about ticket availability for the Cure, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, Paramore, and other acts this year, plus a Senate judiciary hearing that happened in January, the DOJ is now reportedly preparing an antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation and Ticketmaster.