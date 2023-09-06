Vyva Melinkolya – “I65”

New Music September 6, 2023 11:27 AM By Tom Breihan

Earlier this year, Midwife got together with Angel Diaz, the Louisville artist who makes dreamy shoegaze under the name Vyva Melinkolya, to release the hazy, hypnotic collaborative album Orbweaving. That was my first time hearing Vyva Melinkolya, though the project has been releasing music since 2017, with Angel Diaz as the only consistent member of the band. (It’s one of those weird situations where I’m not entirely clear whether it’s a band or a solo artist.) Today, Vyva Melinkolya’s got a new song.

The new track “I65” is a grand, sweeping dream-rocker that sprawls out over six minutes and really creates an atmosphere. If you were into the spaced-out textures of Orbweaving, there’s a lot to like here, though Vyva Melinkolya’s a little more tied to ’90s-style alt-rock when recording without Midwife. Check the song out below.

